U-M nurses vote to authorize strike over alleged unfair labor practices

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WXYZ) — Nurses at the University of Michigan voted to authorize a strike to protest what they are calling unfair labor practices.

Over the past week, members of the Michigan Nurses Association-University of Michigan Professional Nurse Council have been voting. The Michigan Nurses Association says 96% of 4,000 nurses voted yes, giving leaders the authority to call a strike.

The results were tabulated Friday afternoon. The strike could happen at any time, the Michigan Nurses Association said.

“The vote shows that thousands of nurses are united in standing up for their rights and demanding respect,” said Renee Curtis, RN, president of MNA-UMPNC. “We will not sit by while the university violates the law, especially when it comes to their refusal to negotiate over safe workloads. Nurses are ready to do whatever it takes to hold the university accountable.”

The Michigan Nurses Association says the latest issue that was being bargained was workloads. A lawsuit was filed over the alleged unfair labor practices earlier this month.

They are also arguing retaliation over engagement in protected union activity, “unilateral” parking changes for employees and terminating an incentive payment.

“We just want the university to respect our rights, voice, and union,” said MNA-UMPNC member Anne Jackson, RN. “We’re sick and tired of being disrespected by the university. We know that our community and our patients are behind us, and we’re ready to do what’s necessary.”

Nurses haven’t had a contract since July 1. The nurses union says negotiations are planned to continue Tuesday.

University of Michigan Health released a statement regarding the negotiations, which said in part:

University of Michigan Health’s leaders are disappointed that the U-M Professional Nurses Council authorized a strike rather than working to achieve a positive result for our nurses at the bargaining table, especially when we are so close to resolution. This vote authorizes a strike, but no work stoppages have been scheduled. Patients can still expect to receive the same high quality care at our hospitals and health centers. We are currently planning to ensure safe staffing levels if a work stoppage occurs.

Leaders at University of Michigan Health say they’ve proposed the following to nurses:

An investment of $245 million and a base pay increase of 21% over four years, with a 6% raise in the first year and a 5% raise for the following three years

$4,000 bonus pay for each member of the bargaining unit

Eliminating mandatory overtime safely

Expanded safety guidelines

“Nurses choose to work and build their careers at Michigan Medicine because they know we value them and invest in their careers. Our current hospital nurse vacancy rate at Michigan Medicine is 5%, compared to 17% nationally. We are proud of our nurses and proud of the care we deliver. A work stoppage or strike is not in the best interests of our nurses, our organization and, most importantly, our patients. We believe we are close to a final agreement and are ready to invest the time to get there,” University of Michigan Health said.

