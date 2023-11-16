U.S. applications for jobless claims rise in a labor market that remains very healthy

More Americans filed for jobless claims last week, but the labor market remains broadly healthy in the face of retreating inflation and elevated interest rates.

Applications for unemployment benefits rose by 13,000 to 231,000 for the week ending Nov. 11, the Labor Department reported Thursday.

That's the most in three months. Jobless claim applications are seen as representative of the number of layoffs in a given week.

Overall, 1.87 million people were collecting unemployment benefits the week that ended Nov. 4, about 32,000 more than the previous week and the most since March.