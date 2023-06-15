Watch Now
U.S. attorney general to visit Minneapolis for 'civil rights matter' announcement

Attorney General Merrick Garland
Posted at 4:13 PM, Jun 15, 2023
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Attorney General Merrick Garland is heading to Minneapolis to make an announcement in "a civil rights matter."

Details of the announcement were not publicized in advance, but it comes two years after the U.S. Department of Justice launched an investigation into the Minneapolis Police Department in the wake of George Floyd's killing.

Federal and local officials aren't confirming if the news conference will address the police investigation, but a Justice Department advisory says Garland will be joined by Mayor Jacob Frey, Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O'Hara and others.

The investigation was launched in April 2021, a day after former officer Derek Chauvin was convicted in the May 2020 killing of Floyd.

