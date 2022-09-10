U.S. Coast Guard rescues three people from the Detroit River after boat fire

DETROIT (WXYZ) — A U.S. Coast Guard MH-65 helicopter from Air Station Detroit partnered with a small civilian boat Friday night to rescue three people from the Detroit River after a 20-foot boat caught on fire near Belle Isle.

One person was forced to jump into the water due to the fire.

Two jet skis attempted to help the person, but one of them overturned, leaving three people in the water.

Already airborne over the Detroit River, the MH-65 crew diverted after hearing about the boat fire while the station deployed an RB-S, a smaller rescue boat.

The crew then deployed a rescue swimmer into the water. The rescue swimmer was able to take one of the people to safety onto the small civilian boat.

The two people from the overturned jet ski were taken safely to the RB-S which then picked up the person from the civilian boat.

The overturned jet ski was safely towed to shore by the RB-S and once the fire was out, the 20-foot boat was also towed to shore.

Injuries are unknown at this time.