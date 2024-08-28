U.S. Surgeon General calls attention to parental stress as a significant public health issue

(WXYZ) — In today’s Health Alert, the U.S. Surgeon General is sounding the alarm on parental stress, calling it a significant public health issue.

I have four children myself, so I really get how amazing yet stressful parenting can be. In the advisory the U.S. Surgeon General released today, it highlighted a study that found 33% of parents over a one month period reported high levels of stress, compared to only 20% of other adults. And that’s concerning because intense or long-lasting stress can be harmful. Unfortunately, the advisory also reported that 41% of parents say they’re so stressed most days that they can’t function. And another 48% find their stress completely overwhelming, compared to 26% of other adults.

With technology and the economy changing so rapidly, it’s no wonder parents feel overwhelmed trying to keep up. They’re working more hours than parents did back in 1985 and spending much more time each week on child care. Plus, there’s this ‘culture of comparison’ driven by what we see on social media around milestones and achievements. This can make parents feel burned out and like they’re always falling behind.

These stressors combined with mental health challenges parents face, can also have a direct impact on our children’s health. So it’s no surprise that the U.S. Surgeon General has called for policy and cultural shifts.

The advisory has some great suggestions for how to help parents. For starters, it recommends a national paid family and medical leave program, universal preschool, paid sick time for everyone, and more financial support for child care. It also suggests that employers could help by offering paid leave, flexible hours, and stress management resources. Medical professionals, schools and local communities can help too by providing more check-ups and support, especially for parents who need it the most.

What we also really need to do, is start valuing parenting time just as much as work time, because raising children is vital for our society.

As for ways parents can manage stress, here are a few tips to consider:



First, self-care is essential. Do something you enjoy every day, even if it’s just a short break.



Next, focus on getting enough sleep, eating well, and staying connected with your partner—these can all help reduce stress.



Also, don’t hesitate to talk with your family, friends, or even support groups. Sharing your experiences can lighten the load and make you feel less isolated.



It’s also important to set realistic expectations for yourself and your family. Remember, perfection isn’t the goal.

And finally, if stress becomes overwhelming, seeking professional help is always an option. Taking care of your well-being is key to being the best parent you can be.