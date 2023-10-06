UAW and Big Three preparing for the long haul if strike drags on

WAYNE, Mich. (WXYZ) — United Auto Workers members of UAW Local 900 have been striking for exactly three weeks to reach a contract with Detroit's Big Three. They say they'll continue the fight for as long as it takes.

However, the $500 strike pay per week only goes so far for members, and supplies are depleting. Union leadership says they need firewood as temperatures start to drop, baby formula and nonperishable food that could get families through the holidays if the strike drags on.

“The best strategy is to anticipate the worst-case scenario and to be prepared for it," Wayne State University business professor Marick Masters said about the union looking to stock up on supply. “It tells me that they're taking precautions, that they are not certain at this point in time exactly how long the strike might last.”

Local 900 leadership knew a strike could happen this year and have been preparing for months, stocking up on firewood specifically. But the supply has gone quick and they say they need all the donations they can get.

WXYZ UAW Local 900 is asking for donations of firewood as it keeps those on the picket line warm at night and provides them light for safety

“We’ve been trying to be real generous with the amount of wood we use, so we can stretch it out," UAW Local 900 Vice President Mike Smith said. “The nighttime and the morning shift, it’s been very cold out here and our members need to stay warm, so they can keep the fight and hold the line for us.”

But it’s not just firewood. Members have stopped by the union looking for help with baby formula, diapers and food as the strike pay is much less than what they'd be getting while working.

“It’s sad to see my friends coming here and need diapers and they’re shy about coming," UAW Local 900 community service chair Ebony Kennedy said. “You got kids that are going to school and parents coming here for lunch stuff.”

WXYZ UAW Local 900 is encouraging donations to help members get through the holidays

UAW Local 900 is encouraging donations of food, hygienic products, firewood and baby products at their 38200 Michigan Avenue location in Wayne. They say someone will be at the union 24/7.

The Big Three are cushioning themselves as well and are preparing for the long haul if the strike goes on.

This week, General Motors secured a $6 billion credit line and say the strike has already cost the company $200 million and will cost them even more the longer the strike goes on.

“That money could be well spent on trying to finalize and reach a tentative agreement with the UAW," Smith said in response. "Or is it a war chest they’re building to keep us out?"

United Auto Workers President Shawn Fain is expected to address members in another livestream online at 2 p.m. Friday.