UAW endorses President Joe Biden for 2024 election; Fain calls Donald Trump a 'scab'

The United Auto Workers union has thrown its support behind President Joe Biden in the 2024 presidential election.

UAW President Shawn Fain announced the endorsement during the union's national Community Action Program conference in Washington D.C. on Wednesday afternoon.

Fain spoke to members about the issues facing the working class, and gave an impassioned speech, supporting Biden and bashing former President Donald Trump, who is the leading Republican presidential candidate for 2024.

"Donald Trump is a scab. Donald Trump is a billionaire, and that's who he represents," Fain said. "If Donald Trump ever worked in an auto plant, he wouldn’t be a UAW member. He’d be a company man, trying to squeeze the American autoworker. Donald Trump stands against everything the UAW stands for," he said.

Fain also talked about Biden appearing on the picket line with striking UAW workers in September, a rare instance of a sitting president joining an ongoing strike.

"Here's what Joe Biden did during our Stand Up Strike. He heard the call and showed up. He joined us in solidarity on the picket line, the first time in our nation's history a sitting president has ever done that," Fain said.

Fain later added, "Joe Biden bet on the American Worker and Trump blamed the American worker."

Biden then took the stage at the CAP conference to chants of "Joe, Joe, Joe" as he put on a UAW hat.

"The whole country benefits from what you do. You're as tough as they come, starting with your president, Shawn Fain," Biden said.