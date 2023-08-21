UAW holds rally as strike vote expected this week

(WXYZ) — Contract negotiations are still ongoing between the United Auto Workers and Detroit's Big 3 automakers.

This week, the UAW is planning to hold a strike authorization vote, and the results are expected by Thursday.

The current contract between the union and the automakers expires on Sept. 14 – just 24 days away. On Sunday, UAW President Shawn Fain held a rally outside the UAW Region One Pavilion in Warren.

Hundreds of union workers showed up demanding changes when it comes to their contract.

Kiada Shanklin, a team leader in the quality department at Stellantis' Detroit Assembly Plant, said she makes the top wage there and still struggles to pay bills while sometimes working seven days a week.

"It doesn't even equate to what we miss out on with our families," she said.

More paid time off is one of the 10 concessions the UAW is demanding, along with a 32-hour work week, a double-digit pay increase of more than 40% pensions for all workers and ending wage tiers.

"That's why we gave them a preview of our demands so they know what the membership expects," Fain said.

He spoke at the rally and slammed the Big 3, which made record profits in the last year. In the first half of 2023, they made a combined $21 billion in total profits.

In recent statements, both General Motors and Stellantis have referenced they are working with UAW members and are aware of the economic impact of these jobs.

Ford released a statement saying in part, "We look forward to working with the UAW on creative solutions during this time when our dramatically changing industry needs a skilled and competitive workforce more than ever."

"There's no excuse. At the end of this, if we get to the 14th and they haven't delivered, then we gotta do what we gotta do," Fain said.

The UAW said it has $825 million in the strike fund and has raised strike pay to $500 per week.