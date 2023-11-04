UAW leaders detail tentative agreement with General Motors; View the documents

(WXYZ) — UAW President Shawn Fain and Vice President Mike Booth detailed the tentative agreement (TA) with General Motors on Saturday.

The TA includes a $5,000 ratification bonus for hourly workers. Some of the other highlights of the proposed contract include a 25% pay increase over the life of the contract, with an 11% increase upon ratification.

There is also the restoration of the cost-of-living adjustment, which the UAW predicts will add more than $8,000 to everyone's paycheck over the life of the agreement.

Temp workers at GM will also get more than 150% raises through the life of the agreement, the UAW says.

The contract is set to go through April 30, 2028, because Fain said they wanted to be able to strike on May Day in 2028, which is known as International Workers' Day.

UAW members for General Motors will have to cast their votes on the agreement.

Fain ended the update by commenting on the recent conversation around the strike's impact on car prices.

"I want to be clear, car prices are way up, but it’s not because of worker wages, low inventory, or anything but corporate greed," he said.

Fain said together they are going to fight to change the economy to be one that works for the working class.

"Our strike and this contract are correcting for decades of these companies getting rich off of our labor," said Fain.

