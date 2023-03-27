UAW members, leaders begin Special Bargaining Convention

DETROIT (WXYZ) — With signs that read "Building Our Tomorrow Today" overhead, newly-elected UAW President Shawn Fain got members fired up for change on Monday.

"The UAW is ready to get back in the fight for good jobs, for economic justice, for our families and for our communities," Fain said during a speech.

Monday, hundreds of delegates gathered at Huntington Place in downtown Detroit for the special bargaining convention. The convention is a meeting where union members and leadership determine the unified priorities of its members ahead of contract negotiations with automakers.

Fain said his priorities include economic and racial justice for all members, retirement benefits, job security, health care and pensions.

"We’ve won the right to vote for our top leadership. We have the right to strike, to a grievance procedure. We have a right to arbitration, to collective bargaining, but we have not yet won the rights that will fundamentally change this union and change this country," Fain saod.

Members say issues like wages and grievance procedures are top of mind for them.

"We’ve been promised work for the last 10 years and every administration before this one did not deliver. So, we’re hoping that with the more militant stance with the companies that we’ll finally get some work on our plans," said Bob Bickerstaff, who attended the convention representing Local 1435.

Members say the change in leadership is coming at a pivotal time as contracts with several automakers are all set to expire soon.

"It’s a unique year because Ford, GM and Stellantis, all of our contracts are up and I hear so is Canada," Dawnya Ferdinandsen with Local 14 said.

Ferdinandsen says she's also concerned about retirement benefits of current retirees and future retirees.

"Pensions, wages and tiers seem to be the biggest thing and retirees. We have not been able to help them out for quite a few years, almost two decades from my understanding, and I think it’s time we back them up too," Ferdinandsen said. "I think President Shawn Fain has a vision and hopefully, we’ll be able to back him up so he can make that vision come true."

Experts say Fain could be one of the most aggressive leaders the UAW has seen in years but will certainly face challenges on the road ahead.

"Shawn Fain has made no bones about it: he is going to go after these companies far harder than any of his predecessors did. I think it’s entirely likely, probably probable that there’s going to be a strike this fall. He’s got to show to the membership that he’s doing something different," said automotive expert John McElroy with Autoline.

McElroy says in the coming months, the UAW will have make job security a top priority during talks with the big three.

"UAW’s membership is going down. We’re seeing all kinds of planes being built in this country by the foreign automakers, not one of them is organized by the union," McElroy said. "The union has got to be careful here. If it pushes too much, it’s going to price itself out of the market. It’s already lost the market with all the foreign automakers. It has not organized one of them. If their labor costs get too high they’re really going to incentivize the Detroit three to figure out how to use a lot more automation."

Members say if strikes are necessary, they'll be prepared.

"Nobody wants to go on strike but ultimately, the companies need to step up and they really should be treating their workers with the respect they deserve already," Bickerstaff said.

The Special Bargaining Convention is set to continue through Wednesday.