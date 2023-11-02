UAW outlines tentative agreement with Stellantis; here are the details

(WXYZ) — The United Auto Workers union detailed its tentative agreement with Stellantis Thursday night after the national council voted to send it to general membership.

According to the UAW, the union gained four times the value than in 2019.

UAW President Shawn Fain and Vice President Rich Boyer outlined the tentative agreement with members on Facebook Live.

UAW details Stellantis agreement

The UAW said in the new agreement, wages increase by 25%. The union said contacts between 2001 and 2022 increased wages by up to 23%.

Some full-time temporary employees will get a 168% raise through the end of the contract. Some workers with Mopar, a Stellantis parts distributor, will get a raise up to 76% immediately.

The starting wage will increase by about 67% and the top wage will increase by about 33%.

The UAW touted winning back the cost-of-living allowance (COLA) since 2009, three-year wage progression returning and killing wage tiers.

The next steps in the ratification process include regional meetings to walk through the agreement with local leaders and locals holding meetings to review the agreement before a ratification vote.

You can read the hourly highlighter below:



Stellantis_HourlyHighlighter

You can read the salaried highlighter below:



2023 Stellantis Salaried Ta...

You can read the Hourly White Book below:



Stellantis PM P BOOK-Hourly...

You can read the Salaried White Book below:



Stellantis Sbu Book-web

You can read the benefits book below:



Pension and Savings Book-WEB

