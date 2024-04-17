UAW President Shawn Fain named one of TIME's Most Influential People for 2024

UAW President Shawn Fain led a historic strike against the Big Three automakers and then helped get workers a record contract, and now, he's been named one of the most influential people of 2024 by TIME Magazine.

Fain was named in the "Innovators" category along and the article accompanying his naming was from President Joe Biden.

"The historic wage increases the UAW won under Shawn’s leadership carry forward the powerful legacy of labor leader and fellow UAW president Walter Reuther, and have led virtually every auto-maker across the country to follow suit. They remind us that when unions win, all workers benefit," Biden wrote.

UAW outlines tentative agreement with Stellantis; here are the details

There were several other categories of people in the list, including artists, icons, titans, leaders and pioneers.

Some of the other people named include California Gov. Gavin Newsom, Jack Smith, the special counsel overseeing the prosecution of former President Donald Trump, Yulia Navalnaya, Red Bull Formula One driver, Max Verstappen, music producer Jack Antonoff and many more.