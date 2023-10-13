UAW President Shawn Fain to provide update on strike Friday morning

(WXYZ) — The United Auto Workers union strike is entering its fifth week, and UAW President Shawn Fain is expected to detail the next steps of the strike on Friday morning.

It comes just days after Fain announced a surprise move, calling on 8,700 workers at the Ford Kentucky Assembly Plant to walk off the job after he said negotiations stalled with the automaker.

So far, there are 20 General Motors plants on strike, 21 Stellantis plants and three Ford plants.

While Ford has the least amount of plants on strike, they have the most workers on strike with around 16,600 workers. GM has 9,375 workers on strike, and Stellantis has 7,950.

The surprise shut down of the Ford truck plant has put the other two automakers on notice.

Ford fired back on Thursday during a media conference call, saying "the fragile supply chain will be nudged further toward collapse with the strike at the Kentucky Truck Plant."

The automaker said it can't go further in negotiations and it's at its limit.

"As a company, if we go further, we risk the ability to invest in the business and profitably grow. And profitable growth is in the best interest of everyone," a Ford leader said.

Union auto workers went on strike on midnight on Sept. 15 after the union failed to reach a tentative agreement with the automakers.