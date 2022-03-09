Uber, Lyft, Doordash drivers feel the pain at the pump, cut back on hours

(WXYZ) — People who drive for Uber, Lyft, and or Doordash are seeing their take-home pay plummet.

And while some of these companies are offering some form of payment relief, some drivers say they still plan on cutting back the number of hours they spend on the road.

"Well, it changes the whole way I work. Trips that I normally would accept where I would drive further, I don't accept. I'm constantly looking at the gas tank," Doordash drive Vernon Carr said.

Carr switched from Lyft to Doordash when his wife was diagnosed with cancer. He said the job gave him the flexibility to be by her side for her chemotherapy.

She is currently in remission.

In a statement, Doordash says it will give dashers "access to discounts on gas and other car maintenance to help them maximize their earnings, including 2% cashback on gas at any station for dashdirect cardholders, and making additional car maintenance discounts available for all dashers."

In January Lyft partnered with Getupside to give drivers cashback savings at 25,000 gas stations, but for some drivers, these incentives aren't enough.

"If gas prices continue to rise, I might have to consider a 9 to 5 because I know that is just a set amount that is not taken away from gas," Anthoney Gainey said.

He works part-time for Ubereats and Doordash, but he wants to presue his acting career, He says gas prices are eating into his income.

He plans on taking way fewer orders weighing out whether or not the drive is worth it.