UFO Factory in Corktown will stay open with new owner & name, report says

The popular bar and music venue UFO Factory in Corktown is staying open but under a new owner and a new name, according to a report from Ryan Patrick Hooper with WDET.

According to the report, UFO Factory will reopen as UFO Bar and will be owned by Roula David, who currently owns Spot Lite on Detroit's east side.

Last week, UFO Factory said on Instagram that June 15 will be its last day.

David told WDET that the venue will close for work to be done before opening at the end of July. She told the radio station that the programming will remain the same, and bookings and residencies at the venue will remain.

They will also serve gourmet hot dogs, according to WDET, but will sell them under a food truck that operates at Spot Lite.