Ukraine envoy hopeful about fate of Musk's satellite network

Posted at 1:47 PM, Oct 16, 2022
WASHINGTON (AP) — A Ukrainian diplomat is expressing optimism about securing the money needed for the continued operation of a satellite network funded by billionaire Elon Musk that has provided key battlefield and humanitarian contacts in the war with Russia.

Oksana Markarova is Ukraine's ambassador to the United States and she tells CBS' "Face the Nation" that the system is working and "it will need to be working for a longer time."

She didn't indicate whether Musk had agreed to continue funding his rocket company SpaceX's Starlink internet service in Ukraine but said the country's collaboration with the company has been excellent.

U.S. officials say Musk has asked the Defense Department to take over funding for the service.

