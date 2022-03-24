Watch
News

Ukrainian president to press Biden, NATO for more support

Volodymyr Zelenskyy
AP
In this photo taken from video provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy speaks to the nation in Kyiv, Ukraine, Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022. Street fighting broke out in Ukraine's second-largest city Sunday and Russian troops put increasing pressure on strategic ports in the country's south following a wave of attacks on airfields and fuel facilities elsewhere that appeared to mark a new phase of Russia's invasion. (Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP)
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Posted at 6:55 AM, Mar 24, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-24 06:55:21-04

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymr Zelenskyy has called on people worldwide to gather in public to show support for his embattled country as he prepared to address U.S. President Joe Biden and other NATO leaders gathered in Brussels on the one-month anniversary of the Russian invasion.

Zelenskyy, whose riveting video messages have captured the world’s attention, said in his remote address to NATO members he would ask the alliance Thursday to provide “effective and unrestricted” support to Ukraine, including any weapons the country needs to fend off the Russian onslaught.

NATO estimates between 7,000 and 15,000 Russian soldiers have been killed in Ukraine, where fierce resistance has denied Moscow the lightning victory it sought.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Why we redesigned the website