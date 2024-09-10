Undecided voter lays out issues that matter to her before presidential debate

ROYAL OAK, Mich. (WYXZ) — With the presidential debate happening Tuesday night, I went to Royal Oak to speak to undecided voters to ask them what issues matter to them and what are some of the things they would like candidates to focus on.

However, my plan hit a curveball when nearly everyone I spoke to had already decided who they would vote for. Some even said the debate would not change their minds.

But then, I met metro Detroiter Peg Perum, who was out and about with her granddaughter Emmy.

"What makes you an undecided voter?" I asked.

"I don't like anything too far right or too far left," Perum responded.

Perum has been an undecided voter for quite a few election cycles. And even though the retired nurse is looking forward to Nov. 5, Perum hopes the debate will help her select her candidate.

"What are some of the issues you are hoping candidates bring up that could possibly change your mind?" I asked.

"Economy. I think a lot of people are struggling. I know people who can't afford to buy a house. I look at prices of things at the store. Foreign affairs, the two wars going on. That really concerns me. I don't think other countries respect the U.S. like they did in the past," Perum said.

The border is another issue she's concerned with.

"That bothers me that people are not documented and they are coming through and we don't even know where they are," Perum said.

Gun control is also on Perum's list.

"The horrible thing that happened recently," Perum said. "But I think we also need to do more on mental health."

We asked Perum if she thinks either of the candidates will be able to tackle some of the issues if not all the way she wants it.

"I would like to hear what their suggestions are, whether they can do it or not. I don't like the flip-flopping and I don't like when you are acting like a moderate when you are not a moderate," Perum said.