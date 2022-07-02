Watch Now
WeatherWeather News

US Drought Monitor: Dry conditions closing in on metro Detroit

Drought Monitor
Mike Taylor
US Drought Monitor 7/1/22
Drought Monitor
Posted at 9:52 PM, Jul 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-01 22:04:32-04

(WXYZ) — If you've noticed the browning and dry lawns over the last couple of days, you're not alone. Rain has really been hard to come by this month and it's created abnormally dry conditions in some areas of metro Detroit.

Mike Data Set.png
Drought Monitor Local

Below average rainfall has really impacted areas in north St. Clair and Sanilac counties. Hopefully, the active weather expected after the Fourth of July will mitigate the deficit of rainfall so far this season.

Rainfall
Rainfall Almanac

Closer to Detroit, the rainfall is closer to where it should be but for the year, we are nearly 3" below.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Why we redesigned the website