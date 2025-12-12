University of Michigan athletic department faces scrutiny following Sherrone Moore arrest

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WXYZ) — The University of Michigan's athletic department is under intense scrutiny as the Sherrone Moore situation continues to unfold, with many questioning whether changes are needed in leadership.

The former head football coach's recent arrest has sent shockwaves through Michigan's campus and beyond, adding to a growing list of scandals that have plagued the university's athletic program. 7 News Detroit has reported on 13 scandals Michigan has been involved in since 2016, all occurring under the leadership of Athletic Director Warde Manuel.

Moore has since bonded out of jail, but the university's reputation continues to take a hit from this latest controversy.

"It's disappointing that such a big representation of the university is not the best things, you know," said Johnny Adamzcyk, a senior at the University of Michigan.

The arrest has left students and staff grappling with disbelief and disappointment.

"I think it's crazy. I honestly can't believe that's the same guy that I used to go to games and watch coach and shake the other team's hands. I can't believe that's the same guy," said Tommy Caulfield, a sophomore at the university.

Many are now turning their attention to Manuel, who has led the athletic department since 2016, questioning his oversight during multiple scandals.

"I think Warde Manuel's been very good so far but again, we have to keep into account just these past few hires have not been the best. We've had some scandals," said Mike Harrington, a staff member and alumnus at the University of Michigan.

Harrington expressed hope that the university can move forward from this latest setback.

"Hopefully, it's something we can just move on from. I know we've had a few issues in the past with things but hopefully, it's just an opportunity for us to find a coach that sticks with all the things we identify with as a school and team," Harrington said.

Former Michigan football announcer Jim Brandstatter believes the athletic department faces significant challenges in recovering from this blow to the football program.

"Everybody in the administration, everybody in athletics, I'm sure is kind of under the microscope with the hopes of making sure this never happens again," Brandstatter said.

Brandstatter suggested that Manuel's handling of the Moore situation could determine his future as athletic director.

"How he reports to the regents, the president of the university will determine what goes forward," Brandstatter said.

University officials, including Regents Sarah Hubbard and Jordan Ackle, declined to comment on Moore and his legal troubles when contacted for this story.

