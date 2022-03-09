University of Michigan dropping mask requirement for most indoor spaces on March 14

(WXYZ) — The University of Michigan announced Wednesday that it plans to drop its mask mandate for most indoor spaces starting March 14.

The university said in a press release that masking will be optional for certain spaces, that includes offices, residence halls and athletic events.

According to the university, masks will still be required in classrooms, other instructional spaces, patient care areas, campus COVID-19 testing sites and on campus buses through at least the end of the winter term.

The updated policy will apply to all students, faculty, staff and visitors regardless of vaccination status across the Ann Arbor, Dearborn and Flint campuses, the university said.

The university said guests will no longer have to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test to attend indoor Michigan Athletic events.

"Mask use is still an effective strategy for enhanced personal protection, especially for those with compromised immune status, those who are not vaccinated or up to date on their COVID-19 vaccinations, and anyone with a perceived increased situational risk," said Robert Ernst, associate vice president for student life for health and wellness and CHRC director, in a press release.