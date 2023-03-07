University of Michigan student injured in Ann Arbor hit-and-run

(WXYZ) — Ann Arbor police are searching for a suspect in a hit-and-run that injured a University of Michigan student.

Police say on Monday around 2:45 p.m., officers responded to a pedestrian hit-and-run crash near Catherine Street and Ingalls Street.

A 21-year-old student was reportedly struck while walking across the intersection. Police say the driver left the scene and was last seen going westbound on Catherine.

The victim was transported to University of Michigan Hospital with significant lower leg injuries, police say.

Police are now searching for a dark gray 2021 Dodge Charger that is expected to have minor damage to the right front and missing a passenger side mirror.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 734-794-6920 or email the tip line at tips@a2gov.org.

