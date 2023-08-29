University of Michigan 'working around the clock' to restore internet to campus community

(WXYZ) — The University of Michigan says its teams are working around the clock to try to restore online services to the campus community following the evaluation of “a significant security concern” that caused them to cut ties with the internet.

According to U-M, on Sunday afternoon, the university made the decision to remove the U-M network from the internet.

“We recognize that cutting off online services to our campus community on the eve of a new academic year is stressful and a major inconvenience. We sincerely apologize for the disruption this has caused,” the latest statement read.

The team has reportedly been able to restore access to some systems, but they said it might take several days before all the services return to normal.

Federal law enforcement is aware and involved, according to the university.

Despite the internet issues, campus remains open and operational.

