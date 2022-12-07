Unsolved murder cases reportedly ticking up as families brace for holidays

(WXYZ) — For many families in metro Detroit, the holidays approaching mark a painful time with loved ones lost to violent crime and justice still delayed.

One Detroit family opened up as U.S. Marshals search for a killer they say murdered their sister out of jealousy.

"We still celebrate her every year, two times a year: her birthday and June 3rd we celebrate Tyiela, we let off balloons and have parties," said Lynecia Autrey.

For Lynecia, no amount of time can heal the wound of losing her loving sister Tyiela Autrey.

Police say Tyiela was shot and killed by Lenell Kirby on June 3, 2018.

“My sister’s ex kept calling. So he got jealous. He was very jealous," said Lynecia.

Jealousy, Lynecia says, led to Lenell opening fire following an argument at a home on Grandville.

Police say Lenell took Tyiela’s life then shot Lynecia’s daughter Kiera in the head. At the time, Tyiela was just 28 and Kiera was 22.

"That phone call was very scary to me, 3 o’clock in the morning. I heard Kiera’s voice. She said, 'ma help me, I just got shot.' I said, 'you just got shot?'” said Lynecia.

Kiera has recovered but now suffers from seizures. Lenell is still on the run with U.S. Marshals looking to find him ASAP.

While the U.S. Marshals say Lenell could be anywhere, they believe it’s possible he could still be in metro Detroit.

"Lenell Kirby is getting help from someone, family, friends. Somebody is helping him. There’s no question he’s been able to evade us because people are reaching out and helping him," said Robert Watson, senior inspector of U.S. Marshals.

This case is one of numerous in metro Detroit involving violent crime and murders that remains unresolved.

Detroit police say they don’t have a total count of unresolved cases, but nationally, the FBI is reporting the murder clearance rate of cases solved or closed for other reasons is at the lowest point in more than 50 years with nearly half unsolved.

"To each one of those families, that’s the most important case they’ve got going," said retired FBI supervisor Andy Bartnowak.

Bartnowak revealed key factors including limited resources in homicide units.

“In 2022, we have one of the biggest divides between the police and community I’ve seen in my lifetime," he said.

He said he believes Lenell is still dangerous.

"If you are willing to shoot a woman in the face, then shoot a family member six times, you can’t be in society," said Bartnowak.

The Marshals are urging the public to help and warning anyone helping Lenell they could also be charged with a crime.

As for loved ones who continue to hold onto hope, there's a harsh reality.

"This is killing us on the inside. It hurts to think about my sister being gone with holidays coming up. She’s not here to be with us. Not here to share nothing with us," said Lynecia.

If you can help in this case, contact the U.S. Marshals in Detroit right away or call 1-800-SPEAK-UP.