Upcoming 5K and resource fair aims to shed light on reality of human trafficking

(WXYZ) — A 5K walk and resource fair on Belle Isle this coming May aims to shed light on the reality of human trafficking.

Sparrow Freedom Project’s 5K Freedom Walk and Human Trafficking Resource Fair will be held on May 20.

The walk is scheduled from 8 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and the resource fair will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The fair will give people the opportunity to learn about the resources available around the metro Detroit community for survivors of human trafficking and exploitation, according to the Sparrow Freedom Project.

Sparrow Freedom Project’s mission is “to build a survivor led community supporting and empowering exploited and trafficked individuals on their journey to achieving independence through services and prevention.”

For more information and to sign up for the event, click here.