Upscale bistro to open inside historic David Whitney building in Downtown Detroit

A new restaurant is set to open inside the historic David Whitney Building in Downtown Detroit.

Detroit-based Roxbury Group, through its Treefort Hospitality Group, said Presley's Kitchen + Bar will open later this year inside the building.

Presley's is the latest restaurant concept from Brandon and Karissa Davis of The Davis Hospitality Group, which includes Novella's Pizza in Downtown Milford and a location inside Ford Field.

It will be open seven days a week and occupy the corner space of the David Whitney Building at the corner of Woodward Ave., across from Grand Circus Park.

The restaurant will offer American cuisine with a focus on fresh, local ingredients, a wood-fired grill and breakfast, lunch and dinner menus.

Presley's is expected to seat 150 diners and a 30-seat bar, with a sidewalk patio planned along Woodward.

“We looked for a long time to find the right partner for this space at the David Whitney,” said Stacy Fox, principal of the Roxbury Group. “This building is special to Detroiters, and we wanted to be sure that the concept was something that would enhance the experience of guests, residents and visitors to the David Whitney. We are excited to bring Brandon’s and Karissa’s talents to this remarkable space.”

This is the latest addition to the David Whitney, which has undergone renovations and upgrades over the past year. That includes a new Autograph Collection hotel that has renovated guest rooms and two more hotel floors in the building. Work is underway on the upgrades and the hope is to be done by the end of the year. Until then, the Aloft Detroit hotel will remain in operation.

According to Roxbury Group, the restaurant will an have upscale casual atmosphere designed by mark Knauer, and include warm woo tones and art deco green accents.