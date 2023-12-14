Watch Now
US applications for jobless benefits fall again as labor market continues to thrive

Posted at 9:11 AM, Dec 14, 2023
The number of Americans filing for jobless benefits fell last week as the labor market continues to thrive amid high interest rates and still-elevated inflation.

Applications for unemployment benefits fell by 19,000 to 202,000 for the week ending Dec. 9, the Labor Department reported Thursday.

Analysts were expecting around 224,000. About 1.88 million people were collecting unemployment benefits the week that ended Dec. 2, 20,000 more than the previous week.

Jobless claim applications are seen as representative of the number of layoffs in a given week.

