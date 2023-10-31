Watch Now
News

US consumers feeling slightly less confident in October for 3rd straight month

Shopping
Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Nam Y. Huh/AP
Shoppers shop at a retail store in Niles, Ill., Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021. The National Retail federation, the nation's largest retail trade group, said this month that the holiday shopping season appears to be on pace to exceed its sales growth forecast of between 8.5% and 10.5% despite additional challenges this year, from a new variant of the coronavirus, to soaring inflation. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Shopping
Posted at 10:44 AM, Oct 31, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-31 10:44:07-04

WASHINGTON (AP) — American consumers are feeling increasingly less confident these days as fears of an oncoming recession remain elevated.

The Conference Board, a business research group, said Tuesday that its consumer confidence index fell to 102.6 from 104.3 in September.

The index measures both Americans' assessment of current economic conditions and their outlook for the next six months.

The index measuring Americans short-term outlook for income, business and job market declined again, to 75.6 in October from 76.4 in September.

Readings below 80 for future expectations historically signal a recession within a year. Consumer spending accounts for around 70% of U.S. economic activity, so economists pay close attention to the mood of consumers.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

7 Action News This Morning