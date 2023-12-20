US defense secretary makes unannounced visit to USS Gerald R Ford aircraft carrier defending Israel

ABOARD THE USS GERALD R FORD (AP) — U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has flown out to the USS Gerald R. Ford aircraft carrier to meet with the sailors he's ordered to remain at sea to prevent the Israel-Hamas war from spilling over into a deadlier regional conflict.

It was an unannounced visit by Austin on Wednesday. The Ford and its crew were supposed to be home in early November.

Austin ordered the carrier to the Eastern Mediterranean to be closer to Israel the day after the Oct. 7 attacks by Hamas.

Austin didn't say at a news conference in Tel Aviv on Monday whether those U.S. troops could be further extended to defend Israel if its campaign expands into Lebanon.