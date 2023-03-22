US health care facilities see deadly fungus spreading at alarming rate, study says

DETROIT (WXYZ) — This new data is concerning because cases of the potential deadly fungus Candida auris have jumped 200%. The first cases were reported back in 2016 and were initially confined to New York City and certain areas in Chicago. But now, Candida auris is found in more than half of the U.S. states.

So what is this fungus and how did it get here? Well, Candida auris is a yeast and there are four different strains. It was first identified in Asia in 2009. And now all four strains can be found here in the U.S., most likely due to international travel.

In the CDC report, researchers analyzed health department data. They looked for people who were infected with the fungus, as well as people who were “colonized.” Colonized means people carry the fungus on their skin but are not sickened by it. After crunching the numbers, data shows that infection cases increased from 53 in 2016 to 1,471 in 2021. And cases of people colonized with the fungus tripled from 2020 to 2021, increasing to 4,041.

Candida auris is not dangerous to most healthy people. It’s more likely to affect people who have serious medical problems, those whose immune systems have been compromised by other illnesses, and people who need medical devices like breathing tubes or catheters. And for those at high risk, if an infection reaches the brain, blood or lungs, more than one in three patients will die. That’s because it’s becoming more resistant to treatment. And the number of cases resistant to medication has tripled.

As for how its transmitted, unfortunately, Candida auris spreads easily from person to person. And those who are colonized don’t know they are carriers unless they are tested. Also the fungus can also survive for months on surfaces like walls, bedding and chairs. And it’s hard to kill and only certain disinfectants work against it. So it can cause outbreaks, especially in long-term care facilities.

But, there have been large outbreaks that have been controlled. So it’s not a hopeless situation. But one that we need to be aware of and take prevention methods to control the spread once the fungus has been identified.