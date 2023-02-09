US House votes to condemn China over balloon surveillance

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. House voted unanimously Thursday to condemn the Beijing government for its balloon surveillance program.

The action came as questions mounted about China's balloon, which the U.S. says was part of a vast aerial spy program.

While lawmakers voted 419-0 for the condemnation resolution, they also clamored for information about the white balloon that flew across the country before being shot down off the South Carolina coast.

The House action was a rare show of bipartisan unity over the threat China poses. U.S. officials have held classified briefings for lawmakers about the balloon.