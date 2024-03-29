US Marshals injured after suspect drags them with vehicle while trying to avoid arrest

(WXYZ) — Several members of the US Marshal Detroit Fugitive Apprehension Team (DFAT) were injured when a suspect trying to escape arrest dragged them with his vehicle.

Michigan State Police say DFAT was attempting to arrest the suspect around 11 a.m. on Friday near Days Inn in Warren. Police say the suspect had several violent felony warrants.

Officer Involved Shooting Investigation:

03/29 at 11::00 AM

Location:

Days Inn, Warren

Synopsis:

Members of the US Marshal Detroit Fugitive Apprehension Team (DFAT) were attempting an arrest of a male suspect with several violent felony warrants. 1/ pic.twitter.com/FdtAyYNQDW — MSP Second District (@mspmetrodet) March 29, 2024

The suspect reportedly tried to drive away, dragging the team members.

MSP says one of the US Marshals fired a shot, but no one was struck.

The suspect was eventually taken into custody.

Video from the scene shows a vehicle had crashed into the Days Inn.

Three members of DFAT suffered various rash injuries. The suspect was not hurt. No other injuries were reported.

MSP is now investigating the shooting in the incident.