Watch Now
News

US mother, daughter, kidnapped in Haiti, people warned not to travel there

APTOPIX Haiti US Kidnapped Missionaries
Joseph Odelyn/AP
People protest for the release of kidnapped missionaries near the missionaries' headquarters in Titanyen, north of Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021. (AP Photo/Joseph Odelyn)
APTOPIX Haiti US Kidnapped Missionaries
Posted at 10:00 AM, Jul 30, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-30 10:00:19-04

A woman from New Hampshire who works for a nonprofit organization in Haiti and her young daughter have been reported as kidnapped as the U.S. State Department issued a "do not travel advisory" in the country and ordered non-emergency personnel to leave there.

El Roi Haiti, which runs a school and ministry in Port au Prince, says Alix Dorainvil, a nurse, and her daughter were taken Thursday from campus.

Dorsainvil is the wife of program director Sandro Dorsainvil.

A State Department spokesperson said in a statement it is "aware of reports of the kidnapping of two U.S. citizens in Haiti. The department is in regular contact with Haitian authorities.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

7 Action News This Morning