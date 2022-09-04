Watch Now
US Navy assault ship takes part in Baltic Sea training

Michal Dyjuk/AP
Deck personnel check a AH-1Z Viper on the flight deck of the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge (LHD 3), operating in the Baltic Sea, Friday, Sept. 2, 2022. Amid Russia's war on Ukraine and tensions in the Baltic Sea region, USS Kearsarge is the first U.S. Navy amphibious assault ship in at least 20 years to be taking part in international training in the Baltic. (AP Photo/Michal Dyjuk)
Sep 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-04 11:27:35-04

ABOARD USS KEARSARGE (AP) — U.S. Navy amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge is taking part in international training in the Baltic Sea amid Russia's war in Ukraine and tensions in the region.

The Kearsarge is the first ship of the Wasp class to take part in international training in the Baltic in at least two decades.

Associated Press journalists visited the ship last week.

The Kearsarge has been training for several months with the militaries of Sweden and Finland.

Both countries formally applied to join NATO after Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24.

