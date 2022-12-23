Watch Now
US officials: COVID, cyclone bomb won't slow Santa's travels

In this photo released by the U.S. Department of Defense, volunteers answer phones and emails from children around the globe during annual NORAD Tracks Santa event at Peterson Air Force Base in Colorado Springs, Colo., on Dec. 24, 2021. The U.S. military agency known for tracking Santa Claus as he delivers presents on Christmas Eve doesn't expect COVID-19 or the "bomb cyclone" hitting North America to impact Saint Nick's global travels this year. NORAD, the North American Aerospace Defense Command, is responsible for monitoring and defending the skies above North America. (Jhomil Bansil/U.S. Department of Defense via AP)
The U.S. military agency known for tracking Santa Claus doesn't expect COVID-19 or the "bomb cyclone" hitting North America to affect Saint Nick's Christmas Eve deliveries.

The North American Aerospace Defense Command is responsible for defending the skies above North America.

But the Colorado-based agency also runs the NORAD Tracks Santa service, which allows people to follow his Christmas journey through its noradsanta.org website.

The agency plans to have about 1,500 volunteers working on Christmas Eve to field phone calls from children who want updates about Santa's progress.

Lt. General David Nahom said freezing temperatures and heavy snowfall shouldn't be a problem for a man who lives at the North Pole.

