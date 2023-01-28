Watch Now
News

US population center trending toward South this decade

Census Southern Migration
John Raoux/AP
Owen Glick gets ready to play pickle ball at Phelps Park, Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023, in Winter Park, Fla. Glick was among the 233,000 people who left a Western state for another U.S. state out of the region. The U.S. population center is on track this decade to take a southern swerve for the first time in history, and it's because of people like Glick, who moved from California to Florida more than a year ago. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
Census Southern Migration
Posted at 11:15 AM, Jan 28, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-28 11:15:44-05

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — The U.S. population center is on track this decade to take a southern swerve for the first time in history.

Last year, the South outgrew other U.S. regions by well over 1 million people.

If the trend continues through this decade, by 2030 the mean center of the U.S. population will head due south from a rural county in the Missouri Ozarks.

It will be the first time in U.S. history without a westward extension.

Since the population center was first calculated in 1790, it has moved continuously westward.

Experts say the southern allure has to do with housing affordability, lower taxes and remote work during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Why we redesigned the website