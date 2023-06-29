Watch Now
US says Armenia and Azerbaijan have made 'further progress' toward a peace deal

Secretary of State Antony Blinken, center, meets with Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov-Camera, left, and Armenia's Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan, at the National Foreign Affairs Training Center in Arlington, Va., Thursday, June 29, 2023. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
Posted at 4:30 PM, Jun 29, 2023
WASHINGTON (AP) — Secretary of State Antony Blinken says Armenia and Azerbaijan have made "further progress" toward a peace agreement in three days of U.S.-hosted talks between the two former Soviet republics that have repeatedly clashed over the disputed territory of Nagorno-Karabakh.

Wrapping up discussions between Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan and Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov on Thursday, Blinken said the two sides had shown a willingness to negotiate seriously with the goal of reaching a deal.

But, he stressed that "hard work" remains to be done to achieve that.

The latest talks were the second round of negotiations the U.S. has hosted between the two sides.

Similar talks have been hosted by the European Union and Russia.

