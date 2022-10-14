US sending $725 million more in military aid to Ukraine

WASHINGTON (AP) — US officials say the Biden administration will send Ukraine a new, $725 million package of military aid, adding to a flurry of assistance announcements from European allies this week.

The announcement comes on the heels of meetings at NATO where defense leaders from Europe and around the world pledged weapons and air defense systems to Ukraine, as Russia increased its bombardment of Kyiv and other regions.

There are no major new weapons in the U.S. package.

Instead, the U.S. aid is largely aimed at restocking thousands of rounds of ammunition for the weapons systems Ukraine has been successfully using in its counteroffensive against Russia,