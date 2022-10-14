Watch Now
News

US sending $725 million more in military aid to Ukraine

Russia Ukraine War
Francisco Seco/AP
Ukrainian servicemen place flowers on the grave of a recently killed fellow soldier in a cemetery during Ukraine Defenders Day in Kharkiv, Ukraine, Friday, Oct. 14, 2022. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)
Russia Ukraine War
Russia Ukraine War
Posted at 6:12 PM, Oct 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-14 18:12:58-04

WASHINGTON (AP) — US officials say the Biden administration will send Ukraine a new, $725 million package of military aid, adding to a flurry of assistance announcements from European allies this week.

The announcement comes on the heels of meetings at NATO where defense leaders from Europe and around the world pledged weapons and air defense systems to Ukraine, as Russia increased its bombardment of Kyiv and other regions.

There are no major new weapons in the U.S. package.

Instead, the U.S. aid is largely aimed at restocking thousands of rounds of ammunition for the weapons systems Ukraine has been successfully using in its counteroffensive against Russia,

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Why we redesigned the website