US to announce $345 million military aid package for Taiwan

ChiangYing-ying/AP
Taiwan's military holds drills of the annual Han Kuang military exercises that simulate an anti-landing operations near the coast in New Taipei City, northern Taiwan, Thursday, July 27, 2023. Taiwan military mobilized for routine defense exercises from July 24-28. (AP Photo/Chiang Ying-ying)
Posted at 4:43 PM, Jul 28, 2023
WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. is set to announce a $345 million military aid package for Taiwan that includes key defense systems that would be critical against any attack on the island.

The package includes man-portable air defense systems, or MANPADS, intelligence and surveillance capabilities, firearms and missiles.

The package is part of a new presidential authority to draw weapons from U.S. military stockpiles to support Taiwan.

U.S. lawmakers have been pressuring the Pentagon and White House to speed weapons to Taiwan, to help it become better defended against a potential attack by China.

The authority to take weapons directly from U.S. stockpiles gets weapons delivered faster than providing funding to put new weapons on contract.

