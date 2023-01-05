Watch Now
US to send Ukraine dozens of Bradleys in $2.85B aid package

FILE - American soldiers drive a Bradley fighting vehicle during a joint exercise with Syrian Democratic Forces at the countryside of Deir Ezzor in northeastern Syria, Dec. 8, 2021. President Joe Biden said on Jan. 4, 2023, that's he's weighing sending Bradley Fighting Vehicles to help Ukraine in its effort to combat Russia's ongoing invasion. (AP Photo/Baderkhan Ahmad, File)
WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. will send Ukraine nearly $3 billion in military aid, in a massive new package that will for the first time include several dozen Bradley fighting vehicles.

That's according to U.S. officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity because details of the package have not been publicly announced.

They say an announcement is expected Friday.

The aid — totaling about $2.85 billion — is the largest package of military equipment the Pentagon has pulled from its stockpiles to send Ukraine so far in the war.

