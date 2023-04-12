Watch Now
News

US would support Colombian, Panama forces to slow migration

Mexico US Border Migrant Camp
Fernando Llano/AP
Migrants, many from Haiti, wade across the Rio Grande from Del Rio, Texas, to return to Ciudad Acuna, Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021, some to avoid possible deportation from the U.S. and others to get supplies. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano)
Mexico US Border Migrant Camp
Posted at 3:29 PM, Apr 12, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-12 15:29:22-04

WASHINGTON (AP) — United States forces will assist their Colombian and Panamanian counterparts with intelligence gathering to dismantle smuggling rings operating in the dense jungle of the Darien Gap.

A senior Biden administration official said Wednesday that migration through the Darien would not end, but the campaign is expected to have significant impact.

U.S. forces could assist in targeting smugglers for arrest and locating "stash houses" where smugglers hold migrants, the official said without specifying whether the U.S. forces involved would be military or civilian law enforcement.

The United States, Panama and Colombia had announced Tuesday an ambitious 60-day plan to shut down the primary migrant route for people traveling from South America.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

7 Action News This Morning