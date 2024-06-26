USDOT giving Michigan more than $20 million for Detroit construction projects

WASHINGTON D.C. (WXYZ) — The U.S. Department of Transportation is giving the state of Michigan $20,704,712 for two construction projects in Detroit.

That money will goes towards the construction of two shared-use paths in the Joe Louis Greenway and Iron Belle Trail Systems.

According to a press release from U.S. transportation secretary Pete Buttigieg, the construction will be made on Woodmere Street and Dequindre Street, with the project "focusing on safety, environmental sustainability, quality of life, mobility, economic competitiveness, and partnership." The department also said the project will help address safety, reduce air pollution, and address historic inequities caused by transportation infrastructure.

The project is part of $1.8 billion in awards from the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) discretionary grant program to fund 148 projects across the country.

As part of these awards, funding will also be provided for construction projects in Alaska, Maine, Montana, North Carolina, California, Florida, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Puerto Rico.

You can view a full list of the projectsat this link. You can also learn more about the RAISE program at this link.