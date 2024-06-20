'Used to it': Heat doesn't affect first Movie Night in the D at Campus Martius

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The Downtown Detroit Partnership has officially kicked off Movie Nights in the D. Wednesday was the first day of the free movies this summer at Campus Martius and the high temperatures did not stop Detroiters from coming out.

While the heat didn't stop the fun, it was still noticeable.

“It’s really hot out here, but we’re doing our best," first-timer of Movie Nights in the D Courtney Carter said.

With fans in tow, Detroiters still found a way to enjoy Movie Night in the D Wednesday

Others say they are not phased in the slightest.

“If you’ve lived here all your life, you’re used to it," Eastpointe resident Donika Smith said.

Carter enjoyed the movie "The Color Purple" with her daughter Kouri Carter. Other families decided to make a celebration of the event.

"It's (my daughter's) birthday, so this is what she wanted to do today," Nicole Leos said. "We offered trampoline park and other things. She wanted to come downtown to the movies.”

While several Juneteenth events were taking place all across the city, residents thought the free movie experience would be a great way to end their holiday.

“Wanted to be out to celebrate Juneteenth. It’s another new holiday for us," moviegoer Elis Karanson said. "I’m not complaining — better heat than cold.”

Bring a chair or blanket and enjoy the remainder of Movie Nights in the D at 7 p.m. on the following days:

June 26 – The Super Mario Bros | G

July 10 – The Fifth Element | PG-13

July 17 – Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie | PG

July 24 – Spanish Movie Night | Pirates of the Caribbean: At World’s End | PG-13

July 31 – School of Rock | PG-13

Aug. 7 – Some Like it Hot 65th Anniversary | PG-13

Aug. 14 – Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes | PG-13

Aug. 21 – Kung Fu Panda | G

Aug. 28 – Barbie | PG-13