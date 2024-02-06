Usher bringing 'Past Present Future' tour to Little Caesars Arena in September

Grammy Award-winning superstar Usher will be coming to Detroit this fall for a tour following a two-year Las Vegas residency.

Usher will bring his "Past Present Future" tour to Little Caesars Arena on Sept. 12.

The Super Bowl halftime performer has spent the past two years playing the "My Way: The Las Vegas Residency" which has had more than 100 shows.

This tour will highlight Usher's 30 years of music and include songs from his new album, "Coming Home," which is being released on Friday, Feb. 9.

Tickets for the show go on sale Monday, Feb. 12 at 10 a.m. and there will be presale tickets through Citi and Verizon that start on Feb. 7.