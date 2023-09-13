Watch Now
Utah GOP Sen. Mitt Romney, former presidential candidate and governor, won't seek reelection in 2024

FILE - Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, is surrounded by reporters as he arrives at the historic Old Senate Chamber at the Capitol in Washington, Nov. 16, 2022. In 2024 Romney will face his first Senate reelection bid, if he chooses to run. Romney remains popular with many residents in Utah but has faced backlash from his own party for being the only Republican who voted twice to remove Trump from office after his two impeachments by the House. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)
Posted at 2:00 PM, Sep 13, 2023
Utah Republican Sen. Mitt Romney will not run for reelection in 2024.

The former presidential candidate and Massachusetts governor announced his intentions in a video statement Wednesday, creating a wide-open contest in a state that heavily favors Republicans and is expected to attract a crowded field.

Romney says the country is ready for a new generation of leadership.

The 76-year-old easily won election in reliably GOP Utah in 2018 but was expected to face more resistance from his own party after he emerged as one of the most visible members to break with former President Donald Trump.

