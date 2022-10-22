Watch Now
Utah Senate race: Referendum on direction Trump has led GOP

Independent Evan McMullin speaks during a campaign event Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022, in Salt Lake City. The race for Utah's U.S. Senate seat is the most competitive the reliably red state has seen in decades. Republican Sen. Mike Lee acknowledges that his race with McMullin will likely be close. The race has taken shape as a referendum on the direction former President Donald Trump has taken the GOP. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
Posted at 1:15 PM, Oct 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-22 13:15:54-04

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Just weeks before the Nov. 8 election, Utah's senior senator, Republican Mike Lee, is now acknowledging a real political threat from Evan McMullin.

McMullin is an anti-Donald Trump independent and former Republican who is challenging Lee in the state's most competitive Senate race in decades.

Lee's campaign insists it's confident heading into Election Day.

But there are unmistakable signs of anxiety in a race shaping up as a referendum on the direction that Trump has taken the Republican Party.

McMullin has highlighted text messages from Lee showing the senator discussing efforts with the White House to research ways to challenge the 2020 election results.

