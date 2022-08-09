Utica police searching for possible victims of alleged serial exposer

(WXYZ) — Utica police say they are searching for any potential victims of who they say is a serial sexual offender. Police believe the suspect has exposed himself on a number of occasions on the Macomb Orchard Trail.

Police say William Benjamin Brown, 31, was arraigned on August 3 after allegedly exposing himself to a jogger on the trail. He’s facing charges of indecent exposure by a sexually delinquent person.

Police say they have had contact in the past with the suspect and that there may be more victims. He could face up to 75 years in prison due to his past offenses.

Brown is currently being held in the Macomb County Jail.

Police are hoping any potential victims will come forward now that he’s in custody.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 586-731-2345.

