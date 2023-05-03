Utica schools bond, millage have strong lead with half of precincts reporting

UTICA, Mich. (WXYZ) — A number of bond proposals were on the ballot Tuesday night in metro Detroit including a massive $550 million bond proposal for Utica Community Schools.

The school bond proposal would fund large projects to improve athletic fields, school buildings and replace school buses. A replacement operating millage proposal was on the ballot as well.

As of 11 p.m. Tuesday, "yes" was leading both proposals with roughly 70% of the vote.

Utica is the second largest school district in the state, with more than 25,000 students throughout a number of Macomb County communities.

Havel Elementary School in Sterling Heights was one of dozens of polling sites in the Utica Community School district. The school’s principal Kristi Tepper stayed throughout the evening, encouraging a yes vote, which would lead to major upgrades at her school.

“We would get upgrades in our parking lot, with our playground, we have some special education students who are cognitively impaired, so we would have some more accessible playground equipment for them,” Tepper said.

Along with playgrounds, Tepper says security enhancements are key. The bond will increase security district-wide by enhancing camera systems, limiting points of entry and installing shatter-proof glass.

“Safety and success is a theme of what we’re trying to do, and safety being the first part,” Tepper said.

Residents like Phil Edmunds say those security enhancements were top of mind when voting. He has a son currently in high school.

“I was happy to support the millage,” Edmunds said. “Especially the security measures. I was eager to vote for that with everything that’s going on. I want to make sure kids are safe.”

According to the district, the bond proposal does not raise taxes and will help overhaul athletic facilities, replace school buses and pay for more upgrades to 40 buildings across the district.

“Safety is no. 1. But overall upgrades to almost every aspect — academics, the arts and athletics,” said Lori Singleton, principal at Henry Ford II High School.

With strong support from many parents, those voting yes are looking forward to the future.

“It's a great plan and I can't wait to see it put into action,” Tepper said.