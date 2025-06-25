(WXYZ) — A shelter-in-place order has been lifted in a Van Burn Township neighborhood after reports of an active shooter on Wednesday.

Police say they received a call of a man firing shots at people and homes on Bog Road between Hoeft and Rawsonville, but later learned that wasn’t the case.

Watch the video report below:

Van Buren Twp. police take suspect into custody, shelter-in-place lifted

"He was certainly firing a firearm in what is deemed to be a reckless manner, but not at any houses or cars or people or anything like that," said Van Buren Township Police Detective Lt. Ken Floro.

Detective Lt. Floro says using a handgun and a long gun, the suspect was firing on his own property.

See video from Chopper 7 below

Chopper video in Van Buren Township

After establishing a safe perimeter around the home, police were able to get the man, believed to be in his 40s into custody. While no one was hurt, there were scary moments for neighbors nearby.

"There were some kids on bikes. There were some kids playing basketball in the area. They did hear it. They were brought to safety by some of the neighbors and through officers, we were able to get them back home," said Lt. Floro.

Police say the suspect is now likely facing weapons-related charges.

At this time, there is no threat to the public. Police are still investigating.

