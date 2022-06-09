Variety for Kids gives 150 kids new bikes

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Variety Bikes for Kids (VBK), a Utica-based organization, gave away more than 150 bikes, bike locks and helmets today to local kids just in time for summer at its annual bike giveaway.

Funded primarily by private donations and partnerships with corporations, like Target, and other charitable foundations, VBK is dedicated to providing prescriptively modified, adaptive therapy bikes to children with special needs who may find a traditional bike to be challenging and often unsafe.

Through a donation of $182.45, VBK, provides a new bike, helmet and lock to a child in need.

At the event today, the children enjoyed music, food and beverages, carnival games and met 7 Action News’ Diana and Glenda Lewis who have collectively supported the organization for nearly 30 years.

VBK works year round through its Mobility Program to provide children with special needs heightened mobility, independence and inclusion as they are now able to ride safely and with their siblings, family and friends.

To support the Variety Bikes for Kids mobility program or for eligibility requirements for an adaptive bike for a child in need, please email Variety or call 248-258-5511.